Big Frame Hunter: Wildlife Photographer Dedicates Hours To Capturing Precious Moments In Time

It may only be a moment in time, but it takes hours of patience for Indonesian photographer Ajar Setiadi to capture fascinating and unusual images of wildlife.

Setiadi, who has been a photographer since 2013, spends hours every day waiting for the opportunity to snap rare and exotic animals at exactly the right moment.

A frog covered by two snails. (@ajarsetiadi/Zenger News)

“From 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. is the best for natural light,” he said. “Animals usually feed in the morning, so it is a perfect time to take photos.”

Setiadi, who uses several Nikon cameras with Nikkor lenses, said his favorite subjects are vipers and sharks, but he also enjoys macro-photography, landscapes, human interest, cityscapes and model photography.

A blue viper. (@ajarsetiadi/Zenger News)

“Indonesia is the best place to take photos. I have been to Cape Point in South Africa and Costa Rica to take pictures, too,” said Setiadi.

He often waits for his subject, whether an owl or a chameleon, to feast upon its prey to get the best dramatic images.

One eye-catching photo shows a bird of prey with its beak pinching a snake’s face as its talons pin it to the ground.

Setiadi shares his images of insects, birds of prey, wild cats and birds on his Instagram page, which has 13,500 followers.

