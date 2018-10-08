Bill Cosby Sentenced: Gets 3-10 Years Behind Bars For Sexual Assault

Bill Cosby, former star of the hit show The Cosby Show, has officially been sentenced to prison for the sexual assault of Andrea Constand.

Cosby has been sentenced to three to 10 years in a Pennsylvania prison after drugging and sexually assaulting Constand 14 years ago. He must also pay a $25,000 fine in addition to the costs incurred by the prosecution throughout the trial.

Cosby had no prior arrests or convictions before claims against his behavior were brought forward by the #MeToo movement. However, he has faced similar accusations from over 60 different women over the course of the past five decades.

Judge Steven O’Neill sentenced the 81-year-old actor and has classified him as a sexually violent predator amidst tension from the media.

The main arguments from the defense claimed that Cosby was “too old and frail” to serve a prison sentence. Joseph Green, one of the 1,315,561 lawyers working in the United States, took on Cosby’s case as his attorney. He claimed that prison would create problems for Cosby in his old age. The actor is legally blind and must walk with a cane.

Contrand’s case was the only one to be taken to trial.

Contrand claimed that Cosby gave her herbal supplements to help ease her stress, only to find that she had been drugged. She testified that Cosby then used his fingers to penetrate her while she was immobilized. Five other people who previously accused Cosby also came forward to stand trial on the prosecution’s behalf.

District Attorney Kevin Steele wanted the maximum sentence imposed on Cosby for his crimes.

“[Cosby] again and again, has shown no responsibility for his actions and no remorse,” Steele said. This came after Cosby was convicted of three counts of aggravated felony sexual assault back in April.

The defense reportedly aims to file an appeal for Cosby’s case.

On September 26, Cosby had officially served his first night in the Montgomery County Correctional Facility before his intended transfer to SCI Phoenix. Now known as Inmate No. NN7687, Cosby was given a single cell located within close proximity of the prison’s infirmary.

“No one is above the law. And no one should be treated disproportionately because of who they are, where they live, or even their wealth, celebrity or philanthropy,” said Judge Steven O’Neill during the sentencing of Cosby.

Before making the conviction, Dr. Kristen Dudley, agreed that Cosby meets the criteria for being classified as a sexually violent predator. She works as a psychologist for Pennsylvania’s Sexual Offenders Assessment Board.

As a member of the board, Dudley has made 70 assessments of sex offenders and has recommended the designation of “sexually violent predator” for around 20% of cases.

Regardless of Dudley’s designation, it will have no effect on the length of his prison time.

Upon his release, it requires Cosby to register as a sex offender and receive treatment both during his time in prison and after.