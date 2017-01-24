Billionaire Bob Johnson Calls for Independent Black Political Party

By James Clingman

(Editor’s Note: The following is an excerpt from an interview conducted by Economist James Clingman.)

(TriceEdneyWire.com) – One of the post-election highlights for me was the meeting between Donald Trump and Bob Johnson. Billionaire to billionaire, Democrat to Republican, Black to White, businessman to businessman, capitalist to capitalist, meeting on a relatively even playing field to discuss some of the “what now issues” was intriguing to say the least. After the meeting, Mr. Johnson wrote a press release and did several interviews to disclose the particulars of that meeting.

While the press summed up Johnson’s comments in one sentence, “Let’s give Trump a shot,” there was much more to it than that. I know that because Mr. Johnson graciously agreed to allow me to interview him as well. And, during our nearly one-hour conversation, he spoke openly about his political position vis-à-vis the election of Donald Trump, and his thoughts, recommendations, and reflections on a Black strategy moving forward.

Continue reading this article on our sister publication’s website.