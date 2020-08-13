Kimm Mitchell, Business Coach

I am starting a business and nobody likes the names that I have suggested for it and I’m out of ideas. Is there an online name generator that I can use to come up with a good name for my business?

Your business name is part of your brand so it’s not the best idea to let Google pick it out for you. Think about what your business is and how you would like the public to think about your business when they hear or see the name. If your business was a person, how would you describe them? Masculine or feminine? Serious or playful? Luxurious or economical? If you decide not to describe your business in the name, your branding will need to be strong so there’s no confusion about what you do. For example, Target doesn’t makes you think of a home store but their advertising has trained us to connect the bullseye with home goods. If there was a store called Mmmmuffins R Us whose name used a colorful script font with a long tail on the ‘s’ , it would make people think the muffins are delicious, baked by a woman and that they smell good! If you’d like to spend some time on Google, search for articles on how to develop a brand for a new business and you might find worksheets that will help you get a little more clarity around how you should name your business.

Kimm is the Small Business Training Executive for the Rochester Schools Modernization Program (RSMP) and a NYS MBE/WBE/DBE certified small business owner of Occasional Elegance and Take Your Pic. She is currently serving as President of the Board of True Networking Thursdays (TNT), an African-American networking organization, a Member At Large on the Board of the Women’s Foundation of Genesee Valley and one of the founding members of the Greater Rochester Black Business Association.

