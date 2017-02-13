Black History Month Program Features Noted Soprano

Noted soprano Elena O’Connor will be the featured artist in a special program of music and dance at 3 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 26 at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, 141 Adams Street in Rochester.

Sponsored by the Rochester Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., a public service organization, the Crimson Note Music Heritage Concert is presented in celebration of Black History Month.

A native of Rochester and a graduate of Penfield High School, Ms. O’Connor has appeared numerous times with the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra under the batons of Michael Butterman and Jeff Tyzik.

Three years ago, she sang with the Rochester Oratorio Society as the soprano soloist in Poulenc’s Gloria and also joined the chorus on its European tour of the work.

Last fall, she appeared in the role of Clytemnestra in the New York debut of Vittorio Gnecchi’s opera, Cassandra, presented by Teatro Grattacielo, the New York City concert-style opera company. And last summer she made her debut in the title role of Jon Truitt’s production of Tosca at Union Avenue Opera in St. Louis.

A graduate of the University of Miami School of Music, Ms. O’Connor has received awards from the Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions, the Aspen Music Festival’s Vocal Concerto Competition and the Palm Beach Opera International Vocal Competition, where she won the top prize two consecutive years.

Ms. O’Connor currently resides in Rochester.

In her Crimson Note Heritage Concert appearance, she will be accompanied by pianist William Watson, who is the music director at Trinity Emmanuel Presbyterian Church in Rochester.

Other performers at the concert will be:

Violinist Heather Misula, a member of the string faculty at the Hochstein School of Music and Dance.

Pianist Kalen Winfrey, of Rochester, a history major at Roberts Wesleyan College who has won top prizes in national and international piano competitions.

Classical ballet students from Rochester’s Ballet Afrikana.

Students from the Muhammad School of Music in Buffalo.

The Heritage Concert Choir, directed by Paulette Gissendanner, recently retired professor of music at California State University, Monterey Bay.

Concert tickets are $20 general admission and $10 for youth under 18. They may be purchased at Wegmans Food Market locations, online at the Rochester Alumnae Chapter’s web site: www.racdeltasigmatheta.org , from a chapter member or at the door.

Proceeds will support the chapter’s Maude Orman Scholarship Fund and community service projects.