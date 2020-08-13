BLACK LIVES MATTER: A Slogan or a confirmation?

Op-ed by Wallace Mabry

“All things are subject to interpretation, whichever interpretation prevails at a given time is a function of power and not truth.” Friedrich Nietzche

It is my contention that if Black lives matters there should be no incidences where Black people are killing Black people in Black communities. Where heroin, powder cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, and highly other addictive drugs are sold by Black people to Black people in the name of economic viability. Where Black children are abused, maltreated and sexually molested by Black people.

If Black lives really matter Black people must begin to demonstrate it within Black families and within Black communities. If not, Black Lives Matters becomes merely a slogan, which according to the dictionary is a short and striking or memorable phrase used in advertising.

It is also my contention that racism is a cultural reality, deeply embedded in the psychology and emotional being of Caucasian America, and because of their ability, through their influences nationally and globally, it attaches itself to the world in which Caucasians have social and business activities.

Why, then, I ask myself, are Black people consistently determined, trying to convince Caucasian people to treat us like normal, human citizens?

Of consequence for this discussion, let me place this on the record: Caucasian people kill Caucasian people (and mass murder children at schools and at church), sell drugs to Caucasian people, abuse, maltreat and sexually molest Caucasian children. That Caucasian people lie, steal and cheat for economic gains, while insisting that Black people should not do it. Why do we have or should we want to emulate them? They are no role models for us.

The slogan, as it were, Black Lives Matters, is a movement that has turned into a circus of events. From a Black community’s marching protests against the murders of Black men, Black women and Black children by racist Caucasian police officers in the USA to racist Caucasian men murdering Black men and Black children under the guise of protecting their Caucasian communities against the intrusion of Black people in dominant Caucasian communities, we have shifted to breaking in stores in our community and stealing sneakers, clothes and food, to burning down businesses, vehicles, and breaking windows. We have been joined in those looting episodes by Caucasian people, men, women and children, who frequently dress in black clothing and black masks to hide their chalk appearances from security cameras.

Meanwhile, the government has predetermined that the Black Lives Matters movement and the political voices that support it, is a Marxist movement. It is important to note at the outset that any social oriented movement within or without the USA where there is a demand for justice, the re-distribution of the wealth by means of taxation or other reasons, there raises the hue and cry of the ideology of Marxism. If the words in the vocabulary of the speakers matches words that may be found in Marxist literature, it is a Marxist movement. And so they raise the specter of socialism and communism and point to countries like Venezuela where America’s oil conglomerates no longer dominate the economy and accuse the south of the border countries of the proliferation of drugs in the USA.

The latter of which is ridiculous since America’s pharmaceutical industries are the top drug trafficking entities on the entire planet. And the for profit legalization of marijuana in the USA is a governmental expedient designed to cut out the small marijuana dealers and raise taxes on the Cannabis the American government now grows and sells.

Governmental politics are forever trying to distinguish and referee what words and behavior forms can be used in communicating one’s differences with America’s capitalistic democracy while the government brays outlandishly.

And for those who say if Black people do not want to stand for the American flag, leave. Well, we are not going to stand for the flag or salute it and we are not leaving. The American flag has no reverence for us. Our ancestors, under duress, through their blood, sweat and free labor built the economy of America. We have every right to be here. If Caucasians do not believe it, ask the American Indians who should leave.

How might we as Black people be able to help ourselves during these terrible times is to stop and think. If the American government is against us then we must be for ourselves.

We have many rap artists and Black athletes who are rich and famous. Many of our artists and Black athletes can be convinced to invest in the Black community. If they want to give back to the Black community they can open Black supermarkets in the community where Black people can be employed and spend their money, money which can then go back into the community to buy clothes from Black owned clothing stores and shoes from Black owned shoe franchises and go to Black owed movie theaters run by Black people. They can Open Black owned banks employed by Black people and where Black people can have their savings and get loans to buy homes in the Black community and remodel homes that need to be remodeled.

These artists and athletes can contribute to building or renovating schools in our Black community (offering employment to Black educators and Black contractors) where our children can be taught by Black educators and be prepared to enter colleges or universities.

There is precedent for this in Black Wall Street. We need only to be willing and able to secure our community from the devastation that occurred on July 5, 2017, in Tulsa, Oklahoma’s Greenwood District.

To do something on that scale we need a plan of action and the commitment of Black educators, Black entrepreneurs, Black contractors, feasibility studies, and Black religious leaders (who do not impel us with their religious philosophies). Beyond that we need to think Black because Caucasian people are thinking Caucasian people first and only considering us second, if at all.

Beyond our Black community we need to consider our Black men, Black women in prisons and our Black youth in juvenile detentions and we need to organize groups of responsible Black people who will visit those prisons and detention centers and make it known that they must come out of those institutions not looking to run a drug business or a crime syndicate, but to take on responsible roles in the Black community.

There is also the need to work with our mentally ill Black people and substance addicted Black people. We need to work with them and help them find their niche back into the Black community. The time is now. Seize the time.

