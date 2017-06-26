Black Lives Matter Wins an International Award for its Work

(TriceEdneyWire.com) – The Sydney Peace Foundation, an initiative of the University of Sydney in Australia and the City of Sydney, has awarded its 2017 peace prize to the Blacks Lives Matter Movement in the United States for bringing awareness to extrajudicial police murders of unarmed black men and women.

The award is the first time a movement, rather than an individual, has received the $50, 000 prize, which will help Black Lives Matter continue its work. Previous recipients include Desmond Tutu, Naomi Klein, Noam Chomsky and Senator Pat Dobson.

