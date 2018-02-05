Building on interrogations that began with “ART POWER Symposium” and “And, Ain’t I a Woman: A Long Table Conversation and Installation” – join us for the long-playing womanist exploration and celebration ….

BLACK MAGIC SLAYS MAGICAL NEGRO: The Breakdown

WHO:

21st Century Arts presents BLACK MAGIC SLAYS MAGICAL NEGRO as the third event of the “At the Crossroads: Activating the Intersection of Art and Justice” Initiative. It is curated by Rachel Y. DeGuzman with a collaborative of artists – N’Jelle Gage-Thorne/FuturPointe Dance, Reenah Golden and W. Michelle Harris.

Usually, complex and interrelated events like this take place over the span of a long day or weekend. We decided to produce this as a progressive event- spanning most of Black History Month, with each building on past events in the series, but distinct enough to be enjoyed as a single experience.

WHAT:

This innovative series consists of a multi-media art installation that features “Flawless Ladies,” by W. Michelle Harris, a Long Table Conversation provoked by Beyonce’s film “Lemonade,” a womanist spoken-word presentation by Reenah Golden, and a dance performance by FuturPointe Dance. Four days of art in intersectional dialogue with other artistic components of the series. A dialectic experience that builds each week until it culminates in an interactive conversation with collaborators and the audience on February 24.

“With ‘Black Magic Slays’ we continue to experiment with models in the artistic interrogation of art + justice. Because of success with the ‘And, Ain’t I a Woman’ event, the Long Table Conversation is back for ‘Black Magic Slays.’ This conversation is set off on February 10 with a screening of ‘Lemonade’,” says Rachel Y. DeGuzman, president and CEO of 21st Century Arts and Artivist in Residence at Gallery Seventy Four. “To deepen our exploration of race through art, we made this event progressive in the sense of moving forward and advancing the series -event date to event date. And we are adopting a dialectic approach, the ancient Greek art of investigating the truth of perspectives.”

“The Long Table is an experimental open public forum that is a hybrid performance-installation- roundtable designed to facilitate dialogue through the gathering together of people with common interests developed by the artist and academic Lois Weaver.” At this long table, all the invitees are artists, educators, culture workers or social justice advocates. This is a performance of dinner table conversation where everyone seated at the table is a guest performer. Talk is the only course (though wine, coffee/tea, cheese, fruit and desserts will be served before the conversation begins). There is no moderator just assistance from the host. It is a democracy. After the invited participants have chatted for 30-minutes, other attendees can tap someone’s shoulder to take a seat at the table. The original participants are welcomed back to the conversation through the same process. There is an end, but no conclusion.

WHEN:

· February 9, 6 to 8- W. Michelle Harris’ multi-media art installation opening, featuring Flawless Ladies

· February 10, 3 to 6 pm- W. Michelle Harris’ multi-media art installation and Long Table Conversation set off by a screening of Beyonce’s critically acclaimed film, Lemonade

· February 17, 6 to 8 pm – W. Michelle Harris’ multi-media art installation and womanist spoken word presentation by Reenah Golden, who will be reacting and responding to Harris’ visual art and the Long Table Conversation. Harris’ installation will also be responsive to the art and dialogue – so that it won’t be the same week to week.

· February 24, 6 to 9 pm – W. Michelle Harris’ multi-media art installation and performance by Futurpointe dance who will be in dialogue will all the art presented before them at Black Magic Slays Magical Negro. Followed by a final series conversation with all the contributors and the audience.

WHERE:

Gallery Seventy Four, which is located at 215 Tremont Street, Rochester, New York 14608 (Door 3|Floor 3). Gallery Seventy Four has free parking and is accessible with a wheelchair ramp and elevator.

HOW:

Registration is required to attend this event. Single day is $15. Four event series-pass is $40 (save $20). Register at http://BlackMagicSlays. brownpapertickets.com.

Refreshments are served and included with registration.

If you can’t attend, but want to support other registrants, please contact Rachel DeGuzman at rdeguzman@21stcenturyarts.com. Through the generous support of others, over 19 people received complete scholarships for attendance to “ART POWER Symposium” and “And, Ain’t I a Woman.”