Hosted by Rochester Association of Black Journalists
The Black Media Brunch is an engaging networking experience where multimedia professionals from around the region join business owners and entrepreneurs to help RABJ raise money for workshops and programs and, to address ways media professionals can help tell the stories of black and minority-owned businesses in respective communities.
Tickets for the Black Media Brunch are limited and can be purchased by searching “RABJ Black Media Brunch” on www.eventbrite.com. Each brunch combo ticket comes with 2 mimosas, a professional head shot and the opportunity to connect with some of the regions most valued professionals in media, business and entrepreneurship.