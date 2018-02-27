“Black Panther” Star Winston Duke Says Brighton Teacher Influenced His Success

By Briona Singleton –

Winston Duke, a Brighton High School graduate, has recently played one of the lead roles in Marvel’s new “Black Panther” movie, according to an article in the Democrat and Chronicle.

And, while the cast has been enjoying the film’s success, Duke also celebrated by giving an exclusive shout out to his former Spanish teacher from Brighton, Christine Speer.

“Shout out to my high school teacher who suggested I start acting in plays,” tweeted Duke.

Duke’s tweet also included a link to an interview at coveteur.com, in which the actor recalled the first time he performed during a skit in front of his high school class.

“And that was it, I’ve been acting ever since,“ he said.

According to Speer, it was obvious Duke had talent, even as a high school student.

“Winston’s charisma and talent were apparent when I knew him as teenager,” she said. “He is a true star who speaks eloquently about the benefits of seeing actors of color in non-stereotypical roles. Bravo Winston! I will always follow your career with more than a passing interest.”

“Black Panther” has currently earned over $400 million domestically, and the film has continued to break box-office records.

