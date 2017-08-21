Black Physicians Network to Hold 2017 Back to School Supply Drive and Fundraiser

By Staff –

The Black Physicians Network of Greater Rochester Inc. has partnered with the Gerhardt Neighborhood Outreach Center to hold its 2017 Back to School Supply Drive and Fundraiser.

“It is once again time to help our youth start the school year with the tools that they need,” the organization stated on its website.

BPN will be accepting donations until Thursday, Aug. 31, and the free supplies will be given away to students on Saturday, Sept. 2, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., at the Gerhardt Center, 918 N. Goodman St.

The organization is currently accepting the donation of new backpacks and school supplies at the following locations:

Pittsford Community Library, 24 State St, Pittsford;

Greece Public Library, 2 Vince Tofany Blvd., Greece;

Henrietta Public Library, 455 Calkins Rd., Henrietta;

Winton Branch Library, 611 N. Winton Rd., Rochester;

and Joy Community Church, 890 N. Goodman St.

Visit https://blackphysiciansnetwork.org/ for additional information regarding the back-to-school drive, or to make a monetary donation online.

