Black Power Marketplace: Register Today – Nov. 25th & 26th

#CJI, Community Justice Initiative believes that the constant and consistent practice of UJAMAA or cooperative economics will strengthen black businesses and thus, black families!

The community advocacy organization will practice UJAMAA through the 5th installment of the BLACK POWER MARKETPLACE.

The Black Power marketplace is an expo of black businesses, vendors, entrepreneurs taking place November 25 from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. and 26 from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. CJI anticipates having 30 or more vendors and will be located at Montgomery Center at 10 Cady Street.

They will have entertainment, food and fun for all! “This is a time for building community and building relationships,” said CJI Villager, Craig “Diallo Payne” Carson.

The organization is currently looking for vendors!

All retail or Information Vendors are $35. Food Vendors are $75 for 1 Day or $140 for 2 days (vendors must present Incorporation or LLC status when registering). Youth Vendors are $25.

For more information or questions contact Payne at 585-880-1875.

There will be FREE promotion for vendors of the event. Please indicate your interest immediately. You can find more info on CJI’s Facebook at: fb.me/e/2ZJWW2zM7.