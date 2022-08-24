Bling-Loving Boxer Tyson Fury Makes Generous Bid On Gold Crucifix And Chain

By Simona Kitanovska

Bling-loving British boxer Tyson Fury is preparing to make an auction bid of nearly $30,000 to buy the biggest gold crucifix in the United Kingdom to save it from being melted down.

The so-called Gypsy King says he is willing to splash the cash on the nine-carat, nine-inch-long crucifix to stop it from being scrapped, adding it to his collection of flash jewelry.

The heavyweight legend took to social media after spotting the story of 33-year-old Andreo Montanino who bought the 3-pound plus treasure in honor of his late grandmother.

Andreo snapped up the crucifix in Birmingham’s iconic Jewelry Quarter because his grandmother was a devout Roman Catholic.

He hoped the item would attract the attention of sports stars like Fury when he revealed he was selling it with Hansons Auctioneers next month.

And the boxer took to Instagram on Thursday, August 18, saying he would step in to make a bid of 25,000 British pounds ($29,505) to save the piece of jewelry when it goes under the hammer.

“Don’t know who owns this but seen it online. I will give 25k pounds [$29,505] for it to save it from the skrap [sic] pile,” Fury wrote.

“We’re thrilled that the legend that is @Tyson_Fury may want to buy this magnificent gold cross and chain to save it from being scrapped,” Hansons Auctioneers declared in a statement.

Helen Smith, head of jewelry at Hansons, said: “Tyson Fury would be perfect as he is a devout Christian.

“Like Andreo’s nan, he would appreciate the religious significance and symbolism of the item.”

The hefty cross and chain, which together weigh around 1.5 kilograms (3.30 pounds) will go under the hammer at Hansons Auctioneers on September 22.

The giant 3-pound gold crucifix pictured in an undated photo. Bling-loving boxer Tyson Fury is preparing to make a $30,000 auction bid for the nine-carat 9 inches-long cross which is set to go for auction at Hansons Auctioneers on September 22, 2022. (Simon Galloway, SWNS/Zenger)

The 9-carat gold belcher chain has 28 D-shaped 13-millimeter links, one hallmarked ‘Sheffield 1997 JH & S’ and weighs 1,145 grams or about 2 and one-half pounds — in total.

Andreo, a senior buyer, from Trowell, a village located in Nottinghamshire, in the United Kingdom, said: “My nan would have hated the idea of the chain being scrapped.

“She was highly religious, a Roman Catholic who originated from Italy.

“She believed items like this, Jesus on the cross, were sacred and should be treated with the utmost respect.

“I lost her about 18 months ago. She was in her 80s. As soon as I saw that cross, it reminded me of her.

“I had to buy it for nan. I had to save it from being melted down. I was in the right place at the right time.

“I found it at a bullion place where people send gold to be scrapped and items are usually processed quickly.

“That was three months ago. Now I hope bringing it to auction will help me find someone who will treasure it.

“Because it’s so special, a showpiece, it would work well if it was worn around the neck of a famous boxer on the walkout to the ring, someone like Tyson Fury or Anthony Joshua.

“It’s perfect for a sportsman, celebrity or someone from the music world who likes to make a big statement, perhaps a rapper.

“I see it featuring on a program like MTV’s Cribs or being bought by a famous basketball or NFL player.

“I really hope it finds a good home because that’s what nan would have wanted.

“She lived in Peterborough and was heavily involved with the Italian community and the Catholic church.

“I remember her buying a statue for her church. Religious icons were important to her.

“She was a wonderful nan and as the first of her four grandchildren I had to do right by her.

“It would be interesting to know who commissioned the cross originally. No one I have shown it to has ever seen anything like it before.

“I think it could be the biggest necklace of its kind in the U.K.”

Helen added: “I have never seen anything like this, or as big as this, before and we might not see anything like it again.

“It’s extra special. The chain links are huge and quality workmanship has gone into creating the iconic religious imagery of the crucifix.

“I love that Andreo bought this to honor his nan. It certainly deserves to go round the neck of a man who excels in sport or an important celebrity.

“Gold is soaring in value at the moment so it’s a good investment piece too.

“It deserves to remain intact – not melted down for scrap. Let’s hope we can save it for posterity –and Andreo’s nan.”

