Blood, Platelet Donors Needed Now To Help Prevent Seasonal Blood Shortage￼

In the Community: The American Red Cross

Photo by Obi – @pixel6propix on Unsplash

Just as most cars need to be refueled constantly, so does the nation’s blood supply. The American Red Cross has faced a concerning drop in blood and platelet donations this summer. Donors are needed to make an appointment to give in August to help prevent a blood shortage.

The decline in donations has caused the Red Cross blood supply to shrink nearly 20% in recent weeks. The availability of blood products will continue to decline if donations do not increase. People should not wait until they hear there is a blood shortage to give. Type O negative blood donors and platelet donors are especially needed now.

“This is a concerning trend that may soon make it tougher to keep blood products stocked on hospital shelves,” Paul Sullivan, Red Cross senior vice president of donor services said. “By choosing a time to give now, donors can help pump up the blood supply for those in immediate need of lifesaving care and those who rely on transfusions for treatment.”

Donors can schedule an appointment to donate using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Fuel up on us

As blood and platelet donations drop, gas prices have reached all-time highs in the U.S. As a thank-you, all who come to give Aug. 1-31 will automatically be entered for a chance to win gas for a year, there will be three lucky winners. Everyone giving blood or platelets in August will also receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Aug. 1-15:

Monroe County

Brockport

8/4/2022: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Brockport UMC, 92 Main St S

8/12/2022: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Brockport Fireman’s Exempt Club, 248 West Ave

Fairport

8/13/2022: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Egypt Fire Association, 7478 Pittsford Palmyra Road

Honeoye Falls

8/9/2022: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Community Center, 167 North Main Street

Mendon

8/2/2022: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., St. Catherine’s Church Monsignor Schnacky Community Center, 26 Mendon Ionia Road

Penfield

8/10/2022: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., YMCA Eastside, 1835 Fairport Nine Mile Point Rd

Pittsford

8/5/2022: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Pittsford Library, 24 State Street

Rochester

8/1/2022: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., American Red Cross, 1040 University Ave

8/2/2022: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Red Cross, 1040 University Ave

8/2/2022: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Brighton High School, 1150 South Winton Road

8/3/2022: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., University of Rochester Medical Center Cafe 601, 601 Elmwood Ave

8/3/2022: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Fleet Feet Sports, 155 Culver Road, Suite 110

8/4/2022: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., University of Rochester Medical Center Cafe 601, 601 Elmwood Ave

8/4/2022: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., American Red Cross, 1040 University Ave

8/5/2022: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., University of Rochester Medical Center Cafe 601, 601 Elmwood Ave

8/6/2022: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., City of Rochester Public Market, 280 North Union St

8/6/2022: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of latter-day Saints, 1400 Westfall Road

8/8/2022: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Gigi Playhouse, 372 Goodman St

8/9/2022: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Rochester Police Locust Club, 1425 Lexington Ave.

8/9/2022: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Red Cross, 1040 University Ave

8/10/2022: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Temple Beth El, 139 Winton Road S

8/11/2022: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., American Red Cross, 1040 University Ave

8/11/2022: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Rochester General Hospital, 1425 Portland Ave, Rochester General Hospital

8/13/2022: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., St. Thomas More Church, 2617 East Ave

Spencerport

8/5/2022: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Ogden Community Center, 269 Ogden Center Road

Webster

8/9/2022: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion, 818 Ridge Road

8/10/2022: 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Xerox Building 209, 209 Mitcheldean Drive

Ontario

Canandaigua

8/2/2022: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., LifeSpring Community Church, 5026 North Road

East Bloomfield

8/12/2022: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., East Bloomfield Fire Department, 105 Main Street

Geneva

8/11/2022: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Geneva General Hospital, 196 North St

Honeoye

8/11/2022: 1:45 p.m. – 7 p.m., United Church of Christ, 8758 Main Rd

Phelps

8/3/2022: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Wadham’s Enterprises, 369 Bostwick Road

Victor

8/1/2022: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Patrick’s Church, 115 Maple Avenue

8/4/2022: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Eastview Mall, 7979 Pittsford-Victor Rd.

Livingston County

Avon

8/9/2022: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Avon Veterans Hall, 5480 Avon-E. Avon Rd

Geneseo

8/5/2022: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., UMC Geneseo- Community, 4520 Genesee St

8/9/2022: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Livingston County Government Center, 6 Court Street

Lakeville

8/10/2022: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lakeville Training Grounds, 5939 Stone Hill Road

Lima

8/5/2022: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lima Town Hall, 7329 Main St

Livonia

8/3/2022: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Livonia Central School, 2 Bulldog Boulevard

8/11/2022: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., United Methodist Church, 21 Summers Street

Nunda

8/11/2022: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Nunda Keshequa High School, Nunda Kesheua High School Cafeteria, 13 Mill Street

Wayne County

Clyde

8/8/2022: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Clyde Fire Department, 15 Ford Street

Macedon

8/8/2022: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., South Macedon Fire Dept., 1 Canal Park

Sodus

8/12/2022: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Church of the Epiphany, 105 W Main Street

Walworth

8/10/2022: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Walworth Town Hall, 3600 Lorraine Dr

Visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information.