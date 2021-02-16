Blood Rain Turns Mountains Into Martian Landscape 

PYRENEES, France – The Pyrenees mountain range, stretching across south-western France and north-eastern Spain, has been covered with dust due to a meteorological event, known as ‘blood rain’.

It appeared like a Martian landscape as the event took place and was filmed on Feb. 6. The Pyrenees mountain range witnesses snows throughout the year.

“We had not seen this incident in the last 30 years. At least not with this intensity,” said The Spanish State Meteorological Agency.

The video footage shows how people are amazed to see the entire mountains covered with reddish dust.