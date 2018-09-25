Bob Johnson Auto Group Acquiring Two Area Dealerships

By Yolanda Clark –

John Love and Greg Stahl, owners of the Bob Johnson Auto Group, Monday, announced the acquisition of two additional dealerships.

The two companies, Doan Chevrolet at 5049 Ridge Road West in Spencerport, NY and Doan Buick GMC at 4389 Ridge Road West in Rochester, NY is set to begin operations on September 11.

“We are very pleased to be able acquire these very well-run dealerships,” said Love. “The dealerships have great teams of people and are in new state-of-the-art buildings. This expansion will allow us to build on our success in serving customers’ auto needs, continue to invest in the region, and grow our position in the GM products we represent.”

The Bob Johnson Auto Group currently employs 750 people including nearly 200 employees from this acquisition. Love says he expects to increase his workforce by 10% in 2019.

Officials say the combination of Bob Johnson GM in Leroy and the newly acquired Buick GMC will make Bob Johnson Buick GMC the largest Buick GMC presence in the Greater Rochester area. Combined the two dealerships sold 1,169 cars last year.

Revenues exceeded $500 million in 2017 and the owners say the group has been recognized in every Rochester Chamber Top l00 list since the ranking was launched. “The auto market is vibrant,” said Love. “We’re seeing a lot of consumer confidence, and both new and used vehicle sales are brisk. Over the next few months we will be introducing new options and customer experience features at our Websmart locations.”

The dealerships’ new websites are websmartchevrolet.com and bobjohnsonbuickgmc.com and will go live September 11.