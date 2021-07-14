Bod Sweat And Tears: Fitness Influencer Dies After Treatment To Reduce Sweating

A young fitness influencer has died after undergoing a medical procedure to treat her excessive sweating.

Odalis Santos Mena died at the age of just 23 in the Mexican city of Guadalajara on Wednesday, July 7.

Mena, who hailed from the city of Autlan de Navarro about a three-hour drive away, often took part in fitness competitions.

She was elected Campeona Wellness (Wellness Champion) of Miss y Mr. Hercules 2019 (Miss and Mr. Hercules 2019) and came second in two swimsuit contests last year.

She also won the Wellness Fitness Juvenil (Youth Wellness-Fitness) contest at the Mr. Jalisco Juvenil y Veteranos 2021 (Youth and Veteran Mr. Jalisco 2021) event shortly before her death. The weightlifting influencer Odalis Santo Mena died after undergoing treatment against excessive sweating in Guadalajara, Mexico, on July 7, 2021. (@odalis_sm/Zenger)

In addition to participating in competitions, she also found fame as an influencer, boasting 146,000 followers on Instagram where she showed off her toned physique.

She was studying for an undergraduate degree in nutrition and was also in a happy relationship with personal trainer and nutritionist Victor Gomez Carreno at the time.

The young woman went to SkinPiel, a skin care clinic in Guadalajara, where she had been contracted to promote a treatment called MiraDry meant to reduce underarm sweating.

The treatment is claimed to work by using heat energy to remove sweat glands, and it also promises to reduce body odor and underarm hair. The weightlifting influencer Odalis Santo Mena died after undergoing treatment against excessive sweating in Guadalajara, Mexico, on July 7, 2021. (@odalis_sm/Zenger)

Despite reassurances that the treatment was simple and safe, she died early on in the procedure, allegedly due to negligence, as it was reportedly carried out by non-professionals.

Odalis had advertised the treatment on Instagram Stories shortly before it took her life.

The weightlifting influencer Odalis Santo Mena died after undergoing treatment against excessive sweating in Guadalajara, Mexico, on July 7, 2021. (@odalis_sm/Zenger)

As part of the treatment, she was reportedly anesthetized by an employee of the clinic who had never trained as an anesthetist, and she went into cardiac arrest minutes later.

The clinic employees performed CPR on her, but they were unable to revive her.

Her cause of death was given as the combination of the anesthesia with the Clembuterol, creatine and oxandrolone she had taken and failed to notify the clinic about.

Clenbuterol is a sympathomimetic amine used as a decongestant and bronchodilator, creatine is a natural substance used as a sports supplement, and oxandrolone is an androgen and anabolic steroid medication.

The Jalisco State Public Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation into her death. Local news outlets reported that the clinic has remained closed since Mena’s death, and that the Public Ministry executed a search warrant of the property.

Frausto Mancilla, the Mena family’s lawyer, told Mexican news outlets they are still waiting for results from an autopsy and further investigations of the clinic.

(Edited by Stella Grace Lorence and Kristen Butler)







The post Bod Sweat And Tears: Fitness Influencer Dies After Treatment To Reduce Sweating appeared first on Zenger News.