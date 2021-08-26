Boys & Girls Club of Rochester to Receive Funding to Enhance Services and Programs

Staff Report

Photo from the Boys & Girls Club of Rochester Facebook page.

The Boys & Girls Club of Rochester has received a $98,400 award as part of a services enhancement project, included in an appropriations package recently passed by the House of Representatives.

The request for funding was submitted as part of the 2021 Community Project Funding program, that Congress implemented for the first time this year.

Through the program, members of Congress are able to provide investments to areas of communities that need it most.

With the award, the organization would be able to strengthen after-school programming, provide trauma-informed services and enhance career readiness for at-risk-youth and much more.

“The Boys & Girls Clubs of Rochester are honored and overwhelmed at the same time to be the recipient of the support provided by Congressman Morelle,” said Dwayne Mahoney, Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Club of Rochester.

“Especially in this critical time it is essential that we keep our kids safe, healthy and engaged in meaningful activities to ensure their progress to a better future. No one knows that better than our congressman and we greatly appreciate him for understanding and delivering for the young people in Rochester.”

The Boys & Girls Club of Rochester is an after-school and weekend youth program that provides a fun, safe, inclusive and supportive environment for children “to be who they are – and become who they are meant to be.”

This funding would be used to build up their after-school and career-ready services, including youth mental health services to better support young people through the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will also be used to enhance current programming and expand their curriculum to include Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM), entrepreneurship, career-readiness training and more.

The investment will also ensure staff are trained to address the trauma and mental health challenges that may be faced, which were further exacerbated by the stress and uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially with the rise of the Delta variant.

Congressman Joe Morelle said he is proud to have helped secure critical funding to enhance the services Boys & Girls Club offers and set Rochester’s youth on the path toward success.

“For 50 years, the Boys & Girls Club has been a beacon in the Rochester community, providing a safe haven for our young people to learn, grow, and thrive,” said Morelle.

“They’re on the front lines supporting our youth, especially during these challenging times that can further exacerbate stress and trauma.”

The funding was recently passed in the House of Representatives’ appropriations bill and will now be considered by Senate.



