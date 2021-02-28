Bride’s Bittersweet Dream Wedding Just 10 Days Before She Died Of Cancer

PARANA, Brazil – A bride lived through her dream wedding just days before she passed away from terminal cancer. Adarlele Ribas de Andrade was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma, a rare cancer that affects the bones or the soft tissue around them.

Knowing she had little time left, she decided to go through with her dream wedding to the love of her life as a way of saying goodbye to her family and friends.

The 26-year-old bride had been battling the rare cancer since May 2018 when she was first diagnosed, but despite various treatments, she was unable to beat the disease.

By the time of the wedding, the native of the Brazilian municipality of Uniao da Vitoria was taking up to 10 morphine tablets a day. Luckily, she found that love comforted her during these difficult times. She met 28-year-old Ruan Pablo de Lara online just last year and the pair hit it off straight away.

“I’m sure that even the hardest hearts wept that day,” best man Felipe Joao Vetterlein said.

They organized their wedding for later the same year, a plan which had to be shelved temporarily due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, when Adarlele found out that her cancer had worsened and her care would only be palliative, the pair decided to do everything they could to go through with the wedding.

The wedding made Adarlele temporarily forget about her pain and she was all smiling on the big day.

Though she entered the church in the Brazilian municipality of Porto Vitoria in a wheelchair, she managed to stand to kiss the groom in front of the couple’s assembled friends and family members.

The wedding took place on Feb. 6 and sadly Adarlele passed away in the city of Curitiba, where she was receiving treatment, ten days later.

“Her smile is what will leave its biggest mark on us,” Felipe said.

Data states that cancer deaths in the United States have increased over the years with the latest numbers rising to more than half a million in 2020. A total of 606,520 people died in 2020 as per a study. Another study states that around 1.8 million new cases of cancer were reported in the year 2021 with 970,250 cases of cancer in men while 927,910 cancer cases in women.

Cancer deaths totaled 289,150 in females and 319,420 in males in the United States as per research. As per a report, it is estimated that in 2021 around 62,470 women would die of lung and bronchial cancer, with cancers becoming more prominent among women.

(Edited by Praveen Pramod Tewari and Vaibhav Vishwanath Pawar.)