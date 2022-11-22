Brighten Spirits by Becoming a DePaul Holiday Helper

In the Community: From DePaul

Photo from https://www.depaul.org/donate/holiday-helpers-program/

With the holiday season steadily approaching, DePaul, a not-for-profit health and human service agency based in Gates, New York, is seeking the community’s support for its annual Holiday Helpers Program.

Individuals, businesses, schools, and service and faith-based organizations can “adopt” clients from DePaul’s mental health residential programs who may not have family support during this meaningful time of year.

Participants can select from items on a wish list or choose to donate generic gifts such as hats, gloves, personal care items or socks for adults. Past client wishes have included items as simple as a piece of chocolate cake, boots or basic articles of clothing.

If you are interested in adopting actual gifts from an individual’s holiday wish list, arrangements can be made to ship adopted wishes from online retailers directly to DePaul. If you wish to purchase gifts and personally deliver them, specific appointment times will be available for in-person drop-offs at a convenient location. Donations of gift cards and financial contributions can also be made instead of purchasing gifts. Please know we are dedicated to safety and social distancing as needed.

For over 20 years, generous members of the community have made the season special for those less fortunate by taking part in DePaul’s Holiday Helpers Program.

DePaul serves some 5,000 people annually in programs that encompass mental health residential and support services, senior living residential services, addiction prevention and support programs, vocational programs and affordable housing.

For more information about the Holiday Helpers Program, please contact Amy Cavalier via email at acavalier@depaul.org or by calling (585) 426-8000, ext. 3102.

Learn more about DePaul by visiting the DePaul website at www.depaul.org. Tax-deductible financial contributions can be made by check and mailed to “DePaul Holiday Helpers Program,” 1931 Buffalo Road, Rochester, NY 14624, or made online on DePaul’s website at https://www.depaul.org/donate/donation-form/.

