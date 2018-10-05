Brittaney Wells Elected Chairwoman of the Monroe County Democratic Party

By John Washington –

Brittaney Wells is the new leader of the Monroe County Democratic Party.

Wells was nominated Wednesday evening after what officials say was an “overwhelming vote” by city and town democratic committee members.

She is the first African-American to hold the position locally.

Wells says she is honored and humbled by the overwhelming confidence the party has shown in her ability to push their agenda forward. “Tonight I accept your nomination and I am humbled by the trust you placed in me,” she said in her acceptance speech. “I want our efforts, this year and the next, to be a warning to the Republicans here, in Albany and in Washington. Starting this year, the focus for the Party is to win a Congressional seat, the legislative and judicial races and more.”

“If by a Democrat they mean someone who looks ahead and not behind, someone who welcomes new ideas without rigid reactions, someone who cares about the welfare of the people-their health, their housing, their schools, their jobs, their civil rights and their civil liberties – someone who believes we can break through the stalemate and suspicions that grip us in our policies abroad, if that is what they mean by a Democrat, then I’m proud to say I’m a Democrat.”

Wells previously served as Mayor Lovely Warren’s campaign manager and was director of the city’s Community Wealth Building department.

The Monroe County Democratic Committee had appointed her vice-chair earlier this year after the resignation of James Vogel who had held that position for 20 years.

In her new role she succeeds Jamie Romeo, who has been the party’s chair for the past three years. Romeo is running uncontested for a State Assembly seat in November.

Wells says in the past there was the impression of intra-party differences in the party but her agenda is to continue building bridges.

“This is a new day in the Monroe County Democratic Committee,” she said.

