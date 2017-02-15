The Bronze Collective to Hold “A Week’s Infusion of African American Theatrical Arts”

By Staff

The Bronze Collective Theatre Fest, popularly known as “A Week’s Infusion of African American Theatrical Arts,” is counting down the days to the start of its third season.

The Bronze Collective, an aorganization that promotes black theater companies and artists, will present its week-long series from Feb. 20 to Feb. 26, at 7:30 p.m. nightly, with the exception of a 2 p.m. Gospel music showcase on Sunday, at the Multi-Use Community Cultural Center, 142 Atlantic Ave.

The festival’s full schedule will be as follows:

*Mon., Feb. 20: “A Safe Distance from Love,” a hospital drama, is a stage reading followed by an audience/artist talk back with the playwright, Laura A. Thomas, Price: $5.

*Tue., Feb. 21: “Anatomy of a Black Man,” by More Than Rebel Noise, is a fusion of spoken word, and a stage play that examines the past and present struggles of two young black males in search of being positive role models, Price: $15; $20 at the door.

*Wed., Feb. 22: “The Promise,” by Karen Culley, focuses on the relationship of three generations of black men, and the issues of transparency and parenting, Price: $15; $20 at the door.

*Thu., Feb. 23: “Blues for Mister Charlie,” a stage reading of master playwright James Baldwin’s classic, and groundbreaking play, as directed by Gary DeWitt Marshall, Price: $15.

*Fri., Feb. 24: “Descendants of the Ones Who Made It,” by Akwaaba: The Heritage Associates, Inc., is a historical drama about civil rights, freedom, and the contributions of black women, Price: $15; $20 at the door.

*Sat., Feb. 25: “Tru Roc Stories,” by Lu Highsmith/Roc Bottom Slam Team & Tru Art Dance, through poetry and motion explores Rochester’s urban stories, Price: $15; $20 at the door.

*Sun., Feb. 26: “Let’s Have Church,” a gospel showcase, featuring Grammy-nominated vocalist Michael Bruce along with Ballet Afrikana, Price: $5.

Tickets are currently on sale at muccc.org, and, through Saturday, Feb. 18, a $49.95 all-access pass will be available exclusively at Mood Makers Books, in Village Gate Square, at 74 N. Goodman St.

Interested individuals may call the bookstore at (585) 271-7010 for additional information regarding the tickets.

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.