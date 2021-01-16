Brouk’s Swearing-In Ceremony Set for Jan. 16

Staff report

New York state Senator Samra Brouk. Provided photo

New York State Senator Samra Brouk (SD-55) will host a virtual swearing-in ceremony at 11 a.m. Jan. 16.

Brouk is the first Black woman to serve as senator for the 55th District and is the only Black woman currently in the state Senate from Western New York.

According to a news release from Brouk, the swearing-in ceremony will honor the history being made while serving as a tribute to the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

Register for link at teamsamra.com/jan16.

Brouk serves as the chair of the Mental Health Committee and sits on Health, Education, Elections, Women’s Issues, Aging, and Alcoholism and Substance Abuse committees.

The 55th District includes the towns of Victor, East Bloomfield, West Bloomfield, Richmond, Bristol, South Bristol, Canadice, and Naples in Ontario County and the towns of Rush, Mendon, Pittsford, Perinton, Penfield, East Rochester, and Irondequoit, plus the east side Rochester in Monroe County.