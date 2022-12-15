Buffalo Mayor Dedicates Annual Holiday Tree Lighting to the Lives Lost During Mass Shooting Seven Months Ago

The tree and light display will be lit from dusk to dawn through New Year’s Day as a sustainable and beautiful symbol of the holiday season.

As part of Mayor Byron W. Brown’s annual tree-lighting ceremony, Mayor Brown was joined by his leadership team, staff, and City employees outside Buffalo City Hall, where a new reflective light display is now in place as part of a special tribute to the ten lives lost during the mass shooting on Jefferson Avenue on May 14, 2022.

“For many people, the holidays are a joyful time, but there are some who will spend the season without their loved ones due to violence,” Mayor Brown said. “We want all of these families to know, including those who lost someone special on 5/14, that we are united with them as a community.”

Each of the massive Egyptian Revival style columns that stand at the entrance to the historic building are illuminated in a color designated by family members of each of the ten individuals who died on that day, seven months ago today. Their families chose the color that best represented their loved one.

Mayor Brown said the columns at Buffalo City Hall, designed in the shape of tightly bundled reeds, were built to represent strength in unity.

“As we illuminate them this holiday season, we are asking our community to silently reflect and remember the precious lives that were taken on that day, as well as the many others who lost their lives as a result of senseless gun violence,” he said. “Let’s continue to show our strength in unity as a community, to the entire world.”

The reflective light display was unveiled on the eve of the seven-month anniversary of the tragic event on Jefferson Avenue. It honors the following individuals in a color designated by their loved ones.

• Margus Morrison: Blue

• Roberta Drury: Purple

• Katherine Massey: Green

• Ruth Whitfield: Blue

• Geraldine Talley: Red

• Heyward Patterson: Green

• Pearl Young: Purple

• Aaron Salter: Blue

• Celestine Chaney: Pink

• Andre Mackniel: Red

Tuesday night’s unveiling and dedication of the special light display was part of Mayor Brown’s annual tradition of lighting the City Hall Christmas tree atop the portico of Buffalo City Hall. The tree is made of 18 strands of lights, which is comprised of 900 energy-saving LED bulbs, topped by the star that is made up of 300 individual bulbs. The tree rises up from the portico at the four and a half story level of City Hall, stretching upward five stories.

