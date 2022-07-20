Buffalo Mayor Brown Reflects on the Eve of 2-Month Anniversary of Tops Buffalo Mass Shooting ￼

Connected Community: Buffalo, NY

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown

Buffalo, New York Mayor Byron W. Brown joined representatives from Tops Friendly Markets and various guest associates, residents, representatives and local dignitaries to reflect on the two-month anniversary of the tragic mass shooting, which killed 10 innocent people and wounded 3 others.

As the community gathered on July 14th, at the 1275 Jefferson Avenue location, a moment of silence and prayer was held to honor and respect all victims, as well as impacted associates and community members.

The store, located in East Buffalo, quietly and respectfully reopened to the public on the following morning, July 15, 2022.

Mayor Brown’s Statement on eve of 2-MONTH Anniversary of Tops in Buffalo Mass Shooting, May 14, 2022”

Mayor Byron W. Brown stated, “Two months have now passed since the mass shooting at the Jefferson Avenue Tops Market, which took the lives of 10 Black residents and injured three others. While the families and friends of those killed are still in mourning, and residents of East Buffalo remain shaken by the events of May 14, it’s important to move forward as one united and resilient community.”

“The reopening of the completely renovated Tops is a major step forward in our efforts to heal and adjust to the new normal. The market is a major asset to residents of the Jefferson Avenue community and all of East Buffalo, serving as the largest source of fresh foods and household staples in that part of the City of Buffalo.”

“As I walked into the market recently to see the total physical overhaul, I felt a bit apprehensive at first, and I think that’s a very normal reaction. But seeing the great work Tops has done to completely redo and upgrade the entire store interior, I felt much better, and I believe those significant changes will be helpful to others who have relied on this store as ‘their Tops’ for many years.”

“I thank Tops leadership for listening to their customers, the community, and their employees and respectfully integrating what they heard into how they have redesigned the store.

The more open store layout, which includes new safety features, will also offer an enhanced variety of foods, including organic options.”

“I realize that not everyone will feel comfortable returning to the store, and my Administration is reaching out to other food retailers in the community to help them serve East Buffalo residents and grow their businesses.”

“None of us will ever forget the cruel, racist attack on the Jefferson Avenue Tops Market and our hearts will need time to heal from the emotional wounds it inflicted in this community. However, the reopening of this food resource is a major first step in that physical and emotional process.”