Businessman Clive Palmer To Pay $1.2 Million Damages Over Copyright Infringement

CANBERRA, Australia — Billionaire businessman Clive Palmer has been ordered to pay AUD 1.5 million ($1.17 million) damages after a judge found he infringed the copyright of American rock band Twisted Sister’s song We’re Not Gonna Take It.

Lead singer Dee Snider contended Palmer used his band’s 1980s hit as inspiration for a song Aussies Not Gonna Cop It, broadcast in a television advertisement for his United Australia Party in the 2019 federal election campaign.

But the businessman said the song was actually a rip-off of the Christmas carol O Come, All Ye Faithful.

In the Federal Court on April 30, Justice Judith Katzmann found in favor of Universal Music Publishing Pty Ltd and ordered Palmer to pay AUD 1.5 million ($1.17 million) in damages.

Snider had testified the use of his hit in a political ad campaign was “not good for my heavy metal image”.

The judge also permanently restrained Palmer from reproducing the song and ordered him to remove it from all online locations.

