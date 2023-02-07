Cancer Disparities in the Black Community Addressed by Cancer Services Program

Health Op-ed by Hannah Farley

February is National Cancer Prevention Month. Black people have a higher cancer burden and face greater barriers to cancer prevention, early detection, treatment, and survival. Inequities in the health care system affect Black people more than any other marginalized group. Disparities in health insurance and access to health care services lead to poor health outcomes. For example, Black people have the highest death rate and shortest survival of any racial or ethnic group in the U.S. for most cancers, including breast and colorectal cancers.

Across the U.S., Black women are more likely than white women to die of breast cancer at any age, despite having a lower rate of the disease (American Cancer Society (ACS), 2022). Black women younger than age 50 have a death rate that is twice as high as white women that age (ACS, 2022). Getting mammograms regularly is the key to finding breast cancer early when it’s easiest to treat. Breast cancer screening recommendations differ, so women should have a conversation with their doctors about what age to begin getting mammograms. No matter their age, it’s important for women to know their bodies and speak up if they feel something is wrong.

Gold medal Olympian Chaunte Lowe’s story is a meaningful example of the importance of Black women – and men – listening to their bodies and advocating for themselves in health care. In 2018, Lowe found a pea-sized lump in her breast. But because she was young and had no risk factors like family or personal history, she was not given a mammogram. Unfortunately, the lump grew. Nearly a year later, she insisted on a mammogram and was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer. At this point, she needed chemotherapy and a double mastectomy. Had Lowe gotten a mammogram in 2018, her treatment would have looked much different. Today, Chanute Lowe is cancer free and uses her story to encourage all women to know their bodies and ask for the care they need.

Colorectal cancer also disproportionately impacts the Black community, where the rates are the highest of any racial or ethnic group in the U.S. African Americans are about 20% more likely to get colorectal cancer and about 40% more likely to die from it than most other groups (American Cancer Society, 2022). The untimely passing of beloved and talented actor Chadwick Boseman shed light on the ravages of colorectal cancer in the Black community as well as an increase in this cancer being found in younger people. Best known for his portrayal of the superhero Black Panther, Boseman passed away at age 43 from colorectal cancer. However, Black men and women do not need to die from colorectal cancer. Colorectal cancer can be prevented through screening. Getting screened regularly can find the cells that lead to cancer so they can be removed before cancer grows. Colorectal cancer screening begins at age 45 for people at average risk.

The reasons behind the higher rates in cancer and mortality in Black individuals are many and complex. One clear reason is a lack of health insurance. Black Americans have a 12% uninsured rate as compared to 9% for white Americans (U.S Department of Health and Human Services). Not having health insurance is an enormous barrier to getting life-saving cancer screenings.

The good news is that New York has programs available across the state that pay for cancer screenings and diagnostic services for individuals who are uninsured or underinsured and cannot afford the cost of care. Locally, you can call the Cancer Services Program of the Finger Lakes Region (CSP-FLR) at 585-224-3070 to learn more about free cancer screening resources. We can help individuals find a health care provider and ensure that all people have access to quality cancer services, including cancer prevention, detection, treatment and supportive care.

Contributed by Hannah Farley, promotion, education and targeted outreach manager at the Cancer Services Program of the Finger Lakes Region.