Can’t Breathe: Uganda Runs Out Of Oxygen For Covid-19 Patients 

GULU, Uganda — An acute shortage of medical oxygen has hit Uganda, putting the lives of hundreds of Covid-19 patients in danger, as deaths from the disease spiked to new levels.

David Nuwamanya, the Principal Hospital Administrator at Mulago National Referral Hospital—the country’s main referral hospital—said they are facing an uphill task treating critical patients hit by a new wave of the virus.

“We have four oxygen plants that can generate 2,083 liters of oxygen per minute,” he told Zenger News.

“Ideally, this would support the oxygen needs of 90 patients, each consuming one-five liters per minute. We have 180 Covid-19 patients on oxygen, each consuming about 20 liters of oxygen a minute.”

Nuwamanya said that the 180 patients admitted in critical condition at the facility need about 3,600 liters of oxygen per minute. Therefore, the hospital needs to refill at least 200 oxygen cylinders to meet demand.

The country has witnessed a sharp increase in cases, losing 116 people between June 14 and 18, the heaviest Covid death toll in the East African country so far.

The Ministry of Health shows that over 350 people have died since the beginning of June 2021. As of June 22, 2021, more than 680 people had died from 72,679 cases since March 2020, when the virus was first detected.