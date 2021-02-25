Carpenters Focus on Women in Pre-Apprenticeship Recruitment   

Staff report

Sisters in the Brotherhood will be holding a series of virtual information sessions for women who are interested in pursuing a career in carpentry.

Three virtual information sessions will be held on the second Mondays in March, April and May. The sessions will provide an opportunity for participants to learn about the four-week pre-apprentice program that will run in July at carpenter’s training centers across New York.

“Our union is committed to promoting a diverse workforce and providing opportunities for all those interested in pursuing a career in the trades,” Nicole Grodner, Carpenters Local 290 Council Representative and New York Chair of the Sisters in the Brotherhood Committee, said in a news release announcing the sessions.

The pre-apprentice program is a resource for women who may never have considered carpentry as a career.

“We hope that these sessions will inform and motivate a new generation of carpenters that reflect our communities, and we look forward to supporting new members as they begin their career as a union carpenter,” she wrote.

Sisters in the Brotherhood is part of the North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters (NASRCC), whose pre-apprentice program provides an opportunity for women 18 years or older with a high school degree or equivalent to find out if carpentry fits their career path. The program is a trial period and the first step toward a five-year apprenticeship program with the carpenter’s union, which allows individuals earn while they learn.

Registration for the March 8 session closes on March 1. For more information or to register go to https://www.nectf.org/

The North Atlantic States Regional Council represents more than 28,000 men and women employed by the leading residential and commercial general contractors and carpentry subcontractors in the region. For more, go to nasrcc.org.