Celebrate Frederick Douglass

February 8 at 7pm

The report Hard Facts: Race and Ethnicity in the Nine-County Greater Rochester Area paints a sobering and challenging picture of our racial gaps. Join the talk back “What Would Frederick Douglass Do?” to contemplate ways Frederick Douglass would directly and dramatically address our education, economic, and housing racial inequities.

Shine a Light on Douglass

February 14, 6:30pm

Join The RIT Big Shot Team in Highland Park to celebrate the 200th birthday of Frederick Douglass. Bring your own flashlight and dress warmly to photograph the monument before it is moved in Spring 2018. The resulting photo will be added to our exhibition.

Historicizing the Douglass Monument

February 15 at 7pm

Historicizing the Douglass Monument: Public Art and the Collective Historical Imagination will consider the role of statues and other forms of public art to mark and remember the Civil War in relation to monuments dedicated to African American Civil Rights History and to Frederick Douglass himself. Join us for a timely and engaging discussion examining our complex relationship with history, race, and public art.