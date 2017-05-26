Central Library Announces Grand Opening of New Arts Division and Teen Central Spaces

By Staff –

The Central Library of Rochester and Monroe County has recently celebrated the grand opening of its newly-renovated Arts Division and Teen Central spaces.

“These upgrades to the Central Library are all about investing in our community and providing the tools necessary for everyone, especially our young people, to reach their full potential,” Mayor Lovely Warren stated. “Libraries greatly enhance the economic and cultural vitality of our city, and bolster our efforts to create safer more vibrant neighborhoods, and more jobs through better educational opportunities and information access.”

The Central Library’s Art Division has been moved from the second floor in the Bausch and Lomb Library Building to the North Wing on the first floor of the Rundel Memorial Library Building.

In addition, Teen Central, which houses teen-specific resources and programming, has been moved from the lower level of the Bausch and Lomb Library Building to the second floor.

The new space for teens is glass-enclosed, and was partially designed by teen focus groups that were involved in making recommendations on furnishings and room color schemes, the city said.

The space includes a flexible floor plan, to support solo study spaces and group work, as well as two gaming areas that will allow teens to challenge each other to a game of chess, or test the latest computer games.

The area also features audio and video recording studios, and collaborative space for ImagineYou, a media production skills training program.

The projects were funded by the Friends and Foundation of the Rochester Public Library’s “From Collections to Community” capital campaign, and are part of the Central Library’s multi-year Master Space Plan.

According to the city, the foundation has raised $1.1 million to date, to further the Rochester Public Library’s potential to host larger events and exhibitions, and broaden its educational programs.

