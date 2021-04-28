Chad President’s Killing Hits Peace Efforts In Volatile Sahelian, Central Africa Regions

YAOUNDÉ, Cameroon — Anxiety has gripped the Sahel region as the stalwart French ally in the fight against jihadist insurgencies in the area, Chad President Idriss Déby Itno was buried in the country’s capital, N’Djamena, on April 23.

President Déby died on April 20 of wounds he sustained while leading his troops against a rebel offensive.

French President Emmanuel Macron and several African heads of states braved rebel threats to attend the ceremony. The French leader said his country would stand by her former colony, Chad.

“France will not let anybody question or threaten, today or tomorrow, Chad’s stability and territorial integrity,” Macron said.

“Stability, inclusiveness, dialogue, and democratic transition – this is what we want. We are by your side. The people of the region enjoy a peace pact with France. We have to make sure the pact lives on, and that of liberty and independence,” he said.

A dusk to dawn curfew and 14-day national mourning were announced in the wake of the President’s death.

He was killed hours after the April 11 presidential election provisional results showed he was heading for a sixth term to extend his 30-year rule.

The parliament has been dissolved, and the government replaced by an 18-month transitional military council headed by Déby’s 37-year-old son, Mahamat Kaka, a four-star General. He will take over as president in place of his father, according to a charter released on Apr.21.

Kaka oversaw his father’s security as the head of the elite presidential guard and had often appeared alongside him. He was a deputy commander of the Chadian forces assisting a United Nations peacekeeping mission in the restive north of neighboring Mali.