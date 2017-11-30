Charles Settlement House Celebrates 100th Anniversary

By Staff –

Charles Settlement House celebrated its 100th anniversary Thursday, with a ceremony and birthday cake at the group’s 71 Parkway Ave. location.

Charles Settlement, founded in 1917, is community advocacy organization that helps seniors, children, and families access human services in northwest Rochester.

“This will be a grand celebration of our 100 years of service to the citizens of northwest Rochester,” the group said on its website.

The organization also provides social, educational, and recreational activities for seniors, as well as after school and enrichment activities for youth, and space for community meetings and services.

In 2015, Charles Settlement joined two other settlement houses, Baden Street Settlement, and The Community Place of Greater Rochester, and formed the Settlement Houses of Rochester Foundation, to widen the groups’ reach throughout the city.

Visit https://www.charlessettlementhouse.org/ for additional information regarding the group.

