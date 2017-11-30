Child Care Council’s “Repurpose and More” Stores to Offer 25 Percent Discount in December

By Staff –

Child Care Council Inc.’s three “Repurpose and More” retail store locations will be discounted by 25 percent throughout the month of December.

The stores will be closed throughout January 2018 for inventory and redesign.

“The ‘Repurpose and More Store’ offers a large selection of paper, wood, foam, poster prints, discontinued item samples (such as fabrics, wallpaper, paint chips and tile), scrap materials, and other over-run items donated by area businesses,” the group said in a statement. “Unique store items make fun and creative projects for crafters, artists and kids, and great teaching tools for child care providers and educators.”

The discount will be available at the following store locations:

Monroe County: 595 Blossom Rd., in Rochester;

Livingston County: 3513 Thomas Dr., Suite 4, in Lakeville;

and Wayne County: 510 W. Union St., Suite 1, in Newark.

All three locations will be open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Monroe County store will also be open Saturday, Dec. 2, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., as part of the North Winton Village Association’s Holiday Walk About and Open House event.

Through December only, the store will be open the second Saturday of the month, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m, and the Livingston and Wayne stores will close from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. daily.

Child Care Council’s “Repurpose and More Stores” rely on the donations of area businesses for inventory.

Businesses interested in donating clean, over-run goods and scrap materials may contact Javier Ortiz at 585.654.4791.

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.