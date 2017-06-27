Child Care Council Launches Free “Books 4 Fun” Program

By Staff –

The Child Care Council Inc. has launched its new “Books 4 Fun” program to give free books to children, in cooperation with the Rochester Public Library.

“Books 4 Fun is at the heart of what Child Care Council is all about, promoting early childhood education, and preparing children for the future,” Barbara-Ann Mattle, CEO of the Child Care Council, stated. “This collaboration with the Rochester Public Library, focused primarily on children in the city of Rochester, will help ensure that more kids are reading books.”

According to Mattle, the council will provide free, gently used books to children in four ways:

Council staff will distribute the books to legally exempt, family child care homes, school-age child care programs, and child care centers during site visits and inspections;

Providers visiting the Child Care Council will be allotted one free book for each child in their care;

Children visiting council offices may take a free book home. (In the Rochester office [595 Blossom Rd., Suite 120], the books will be located in the front office reception area, in the consultation/computer room, and in the Kid Zone in the Repurpose and More Store);

and Council employees will distribute free books at community events.

The Rochester Public Library has donated more than 2,000 books to the council for the program, and each book will include a “Books 4 Fun” program sticker, with a space for each child to write his or her name as the owner of the book, the group said.

The council is also currently accepting donations of new or gently used children’s books at each of its locations.

“Giving books to children and their parents helps parents understand that their children love books at a very young age,” Shelley Matthews, the Rochester Public Library’s literacy coordinator of its Book Angel Project, stated. “Reading is important to all children’s futures. The Book Angel Project has brought more than two million books into the homes of Rochester’s children.”

The “Books 4 Fun” program will begin first in Rochester and Monroe County, then extend to the Council’s Livingston County (Lakeville) and Wayne County (Newark) branch offices over time, the council said, building off the organization’s existing “My First Library” program.

The group established the program in 2001 with financial support from council volunteer and supporter Joan Frazier, and Frazier has also been instrumental in working with council staff to plan and coordinate the “Books 4 Fun” program.

The Child Care Council Inc. was founded in 1972, as a comprehensive parent-referral, adult-education, and community-resource agency working to improve the quality of child care.

Visit childcarecouncil.com for additional information regarding the organization.

Click here to comment on this article our Facebook page.