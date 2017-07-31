Child Care Council Receives NAFCC Award for Increasing Number of Latino Providers

By Staff –

The National Association for Family Child Care (NAFCC) has recently presented its Accreditation Facilitation Project of the Year award to the Child Care Council for successfully helping nine Latino child care providers earn their Child Development Associate degrees, and for developing high quality programs that have earned them NAFCC accreditation.

The program’s results have increased the number of accredited family child care providers in Rochester by 900 percent.

