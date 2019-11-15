Children Awaiting Parents Calls Attention to Youths Waiting the Longest for a Family

Children Awaiting Parents helps place children with “forever families.” File photo

More than 60% of children in foster care spend two to five years in the system before being adopted, and nearly 20% spend five or more years awaiting adoption.

Children Awaiting Parents (CAP) is a local nonprofit organization that has dedicated more than 40 years to finding homes for children awaiting adoption.

CAP recruits foster and adoptive families across the United States for children who have been waiting the longest. Such children are often older, minorities, sibling groups who wish to be placed together, or children with emotional, mental and/or physical disabilities — children who are typically categorized as having special needs or being hardest to place.

Some children in the foster care system ‘age out’ without ever having a ‘forever family’, according to Lauri McKnight, executive director of Children Awaiting Parents.

To call attention to these children and youth, CAP is hosting “Home, Heart and Harmony — A Forever Home for the Holidays” gala at 6 p.m. Nov. 30 at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center, Lilac Ballroom.

Musicians Jimmie Highsmith, Jr. and Gap Magione are scheduled to perform at the jazz-club themed event. The gala includes a silent auction, raffles, buffet food, cash bar, a wine pull and more. Raffle includes a chance to win a trip for four to Killarney, Ireland.

Tickets are $125. To purchase tickets and for more information, go to www.childrenawaitingparents.org, or call (585) 232-5110.