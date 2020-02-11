Children’s Agenda, ROC the Future Host Explain RCSD Budget Crisis

For months, the budget crisis in the Rochester City School District has concerned parents, students and community leaders. It has also been a topic of political debate, questions to RCSD leadership and ongoing examination of the multi-million dollar budget shortfall.

To help address the community’s questions, the Children’s Agenda (TCA) and ROC the Future (ROC) are scheduled to host “Making Sense of the RCSD Budget,” from 5:30 to 7 p.m., Feb. 13, at the Rochester Educational Opportunity Center (REOC), 161 Chestnut St.

The event is co-sponsorsed by the New York Civil Liberties Union, Teen Empowerment, Citizen Action of New York and Parent Leadership Training Institute.

The session is an opportunity to learn more about the district’s budget crisis by discussing its causes, how decisions about money are made, how parents can influence the district’s budget and outlining what is likely to happen next.

“TCA’s goal is to get 100-150 RCSD parents to attend, not only to learn, but to have their voices heard while the district considers making more cuts and closings as they restructure to address bigger picture issues,” according to a statement provided by TCA.

Eamonn Scanlon, TCA’s education policy analyst, and Jackie Campbell, ROC’s director, are scheduled to present, as well as members of the sponsoring organizations.

The event is free. Register online at www.thechildrensagenda.org/events/making-sense-of-the-rcsd-budget.