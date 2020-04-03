City Adjusts R-Center Meal Distribution Hours for April 6 – 10

Staff reports

RCSD Superintendent Terry Dade, left, at a March 15, 2020 news conference about the district response to school closings and how meals would be provided to students. Provided by RCSD.

The city will change the hours of meal distribution at R-Centers for the week of April 6.

The change reflects the times that youth come to the centers. The shift also ensures appropriate scheduling of recreation staff members.

“Over the past several weeks, we’ve discovered that the majority of our grab-and-go activity takes place during the daytime hours, with very little activity occurring in the evenings,” Daniele Lyman-Torres, commissioner of the Department of Recreation and Youth Services, said in a news release announcing the change.

“Our goal is to keep our kids adequately fed, while also ensuring that residents and staff remain as safe as possible. By adjusting our hours, we believe we can accomplish both goals. Whenever possible, the best place to be at this time is at home.”

Since schools closed in mid-March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, nine R-Centers have been distributing meals each weekday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. During the 14 days that the program has operated, a total of 132,646 meals have been provided.

From April 6 through April 9, meal distribution at R-Centers will be 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. On April 10, Good Friday, R-Centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. to ensure that youth have access to adequate nutrition over the three-day holiday weekend.

Meal distribution hours at RCSD school sites remain unchanged. Those sites currently operate from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. RCSD school sites will be closed for meal distribution on Good Friday.

Meals are available for youth at the following sites for the week of April 6 – 10:

City R-Centers (open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Good Friday):

Adams Street, 85 Adams St.;

Avenue D, 200 Ave. D;

Carter Street, 500 Carter St.;

Tyshaun Cauldwell, 524 Campbell St.;

Frederick Douglass, 990 South Ave.;

Flint Street, 271 Flint St.;

David Gantt, 700 North St.;

Trenton & Pamela Jackson (Clinton-Baden), 485 N. Clinton Ave.; and

Thomas Ryan, 530 Webster Ave.

RCSD School Sites (open 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Monday – Good Friday):

East Upper & Lower School, 1801 E. Main St.;

Dr. Freddy Thomas Campus, 625 Scio St.;

the former Jefferson High School, 1 Edgerton Park;

James Monroe High School, 164 Alexander St.;

John Williams School No. 5, 555 N. Plymouth Ave.;

Wilson Foundation Academy, 200 Genesee St.;

Abelard Reynolds School No. 42, 3330 Lake Ave.; and

Virgil I. Grissom School No. 7, 31 Bryan St.

The Department of Recreation and Youth Services will continue to analyze use of each of its nine distribution sites on a weekly basis.

The grab-and-go meal distribution system is a partnership between the city of Rochester, FoodLink and the Rochester City School District.

Meal distribution sites help to ensure that school-aged youth continue to receive the same nourishment as they would have during the course of their academic day and that no children go hungry while school is not in session. Breakfast, lunch and dinner are provided.