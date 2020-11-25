City Adjusts Services, Seeks More Tests as State Raises Alert Over Micro-Clusters

Patti Singer

Mayor Lovely Warren briefs City Council Nov. 23, 2020, about the designation of parts of Rochester being in an orange micro-cluster. Photo by Patti Singer/Minority Reporter Media Group

Libraries are back to curbside pickup, R-Centers have suspended their learning labs and nine will return to meal distribution sites for city schoolchildren and City Hall has reduced hours as much of the city hunkers down for at least 14 days after being designated an orange micro-cluster zone because of rising cases of COVID-19.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren anticipated this when on Nov. 19 she announced changes to City Hall operations.

Beginning Nov. 23 and until further notice, City Hall shortened hours from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at which time the building would be cleaned. Warren also reduced staffing in the buildings to 25%. Staff not on site would work remotely.

Self-service drop boxes would remain available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. People should not leave cash in the boxes.

People coming to City Hall are required to wear a mask, be screened for their temperature and maintain physical distance while in the building. The entrance is on Fitzhugh Street.

The state dropped the hammer on Nov. 23, putting all of Monroe County under yellow zone status. Certain areas had already been yellow, and some areas of the city and parts of Gates, Brighton and Irondequoit went one level up to orange. The worsening designation came as those areas hit certain levels for percent of positive tests, new cases and hospitalizations.

Information provided with the announcement of designation caused confusion. The state had released a map but had not updated its website that lists zones by address. So business owners who checked whether they were affected may have been misinformed. The website, covidhotspotlookup.health.ny.gov/#/home has since been updated.

Warren said the dividing lines between yellow and orange were based on ZIP code as well as the factors about COVID-19 cases. She said Charlotte stayed in the yellow zone.

“I know this is confusing to people,” the mayor said during an online briefing Nov. 23 with City Council.

In her briefing with City Council, Warren stressed the need for more city residents to be tested – and hopefully test negative, which would drive down the positive rate and help the neighborhoods get back at least to yellow status if not be cleared entirely.

Warren said she has talked with county officials and with the superintendent of the Rochester City School District on possibly using schools as sites for rapid tests. She said some sites have been identified but she declined to name them until there was more information.

She said access to tests was crucial, and council member Miguel Melendez asked whether RTS could reroute buses or offer free rides to help get people to the sites.

Deputy Mayor James Smith told City Council that once tests are available it’s important that a steady stream of residents show up over several days. “It’s a little bit complicated. We don’t want to turn people away.”

The state looks at the positive rate as a seven-day rolling average, so having thousands show up on one day and only a trickle over the next few days might not help flatten the curve.

Here are adjustments to city services as a result of the orange designation:

R-Center Learning Labs will close on Nov. 25 and nine R-Centers will convert to meal distribution sites starting Nov. 30. The grab-and-go meals. Meals will include breakfast, lunch and dinner, and all are available for single trips. All meals are funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and provided by the Food Collaborative (City of Rochester, Rochester City School District, Foodlink and Common Ground Health).

These meal distribution sites will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday:

Adams Street, 85 Adams St.

Avenue D, 200 Avenue D

Carter Street, 500 Carter St.

Tyshaun Cauldwell, 524 Campbell St.

Edgerton, 41 Backus St.

Frederick Douglass, 990 South Ave.

David Gantt, 700 North St.

Trenton & Pamela Jackson (Clinton-Baden), 485 N. Clinton Ave.

Thomas Ryan, 530 Webster Ave.

The Rochester City School District will operate an additional 15 sites at area schools.

The Roc City Skatepark will close.

In-person programs will be suspended at R-Centers, including the Learning Labs; open recreation; fitness centers; pools; sports/rinks; and youth programming. Those with DRHS facilities reservations will have to adhere to a 10-person attendance limit. If you have questions regarding your reservation, contact the Department of Recreation and Human Services permit office at (585) 428-6794 or email mailto:greenl@cityofrochester.gov.

For the latest status on all city operations, go to https://www.cityofrochester.gov/coronavirus/

The restrictions for an orange zone, the middle of the three levels of micro-clusters:

Gatherings: Maximum of 10 people for residential and non-residential gatherings, indoors or outdoors

Houses of worship: 33% of capacity or 25 people, whichever is less

Businesses: Gyms, fitness centers, barber shops, hair salons and personal care services are closed

Dining: Limited to outdoor (four-person maximum per table), takeout or delivery. Bars and restaurants close at 10 p.m. for on-premises consumption.

Schools: Remote only. Schools and reopen if they follow guidelines for testing.

The red zone prohibits any sort of gathering, shrinks worship attendance to lesser of 25% capacity or 10 people, closes all non-essential businesses and limits dining to takeout and delivery.