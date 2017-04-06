City Announces 2017 Clean Sweep Event

By Staff –

Mayor Lovely Warren joined Naomi Silver, president of Rochester Community Baseball, to announce the details of this year’s 2017 Clean Sweep event.

The mayor also announced the city will be forming a partnership with Keep America Beautiful, the nation’s largest community-improvement organization.

“The mission of Keep America Beautiful is to end littering, improve recycling and beautify America’s communities,” Mayor Warren stated. “The City of Rochester shares those goals, by engaging our community with events like our annual Clean Sweep, year-round Mini Sweeps and innovative programs like mixed recycling. By partnering with Keep America Beautiful, we will gain access to more programs and support services which have been honed over six decades, which will further our goals of creating more jobs, safer more vibrant neighborhoods, and better educational opportunities.”

Clean Sweep Saturday will be held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, May 6, and begin at Frontier Field.

Volunteers will collect a free Clean Sweep t-shirt, eat a light breakfast and get their assignments before heading out to project sites in city neighborhoods, city officials said.

Mayor Warren will also greet the volunteers and pose for a photo with the group.

In addition, Clean Sweep volunteers will receive a free ticket to that day’s baseball game, which starts at 1:35 p.m., as well as a voucher for food and drink during the game.

Free parking will be available to those wearing Clean Sweep t-shirts.

Since it was first launched in 2006, more than 30,000 volunteers have participated in Clean Sweep, working alongside city crews to remove winter debris, and litter from city neighborhoods. Volunteers also plant flowers, prune trees and perform other neighborhood beautification projects, while city crews remove graffiti, clean city properties, repair sidewalks, and fill potholes.

Participants can register by calling 311, or visiting www.cityofrochester.gov/cleansweep; however, walk-up volunteers on the morning of Clean Sweep are always welcome, the city said.

Volunteers are asked to wear appropriate clothing, including hard-soled shoes, and long pants. Gloves and tools will be provided, but volunteers are encouraged to bring their own if possible.

The city will also hold a community information session, coinciding with the formation of its new “Keep Rochester Beautiful” organization, which will be an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful. The meeting will take place Tuesday, April 4, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Rochester Water Works, 10 Felix St.

Visit http://www.cityofrochester.gov/cleansweep/ for additional information regarding the Clean Sweep event.

