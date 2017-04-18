City Announces 2017 Music Fest Lineup

By Staff –

The city has announced the lineup for its weekend-long MusicFest, which will take place July 14 and July 15 at Genesee Valley Park.

Lakeside, Joe Beard, Nelly “Tiger” Travis, Pokey Bear and Bobby Rush will perform Friday, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Bobby Brown, After 7, Arrested Development, and Big Daddy Kane will perform Saturday, from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The city announced in February the popular event, which officials temporarily renamed Summerfest and moved to Frontier Field, would return to its original name and venue at Genesee Valley Park this summer.

Tickets for Friday’s performances are $33 at the door, or $28 in advance; Saturday’s tickets are $50 at the door, $40 in advance, or $70 for VIP.

Children 12 and under are free per each paid adult.

Advance-sale tickets are currently available for purchase at: People’s Choice – 575 Brooks Ave.; Sobrinos – 1456 N. Clinton Ave.; The Blue Cross Arena Box Office- 100 Exchange Blvd.; and Ticketmaster.com.

Visit www.rochestermusicfest.com for additional information regarding the event.

