Friday 12 May 2017
From Information to Understanding

City Announces 2017 “Party in the Park” Performers

May 11, 2017Featured News, Local NewsComments Off on City Announces 2017 “Party in the Park” Performers

wk2-Living-Colour-picWindstream’s “Party in the Park” will continue this year at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 353 Court St., from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Thursdays, beginning June 15 through Aug. 10.

According to city officials, general admission will be $5, and kids 12 and under will be free.

Blankets will be allowed into the event, along with one unopened water bottle per person; however, bicycles, skateboards, in-line skates and pets, will not be permitted.

The full schedule of performances is below:

Party Packs, including tickets to all nine shows, will be available for $35, available at the Blue Cross Arena.

In addition, concert-goers will also have access to Rochester food trucks, as well as the park’s playground during the event.

Parking will be available at Washington Square Garage, 111 Woodbury Blvd.; Court Street Garage, corner of South Ave. and Court St.; East End Garage, 475 E. Main St.; and HSBC Garage, 100 Chestnut St. (enter on Broad St. side).

Strong Museum will also have parking available for a $7 fee, beginning at 4:30 p.m., before the shows, each week. Cars should enter the lot via Woodbury Blvd. or Pitkin St., and ticketholders must pay upon arrival.

Visit http://www.cityofrochester.gov/pitp/ for additional information regarding the event.

