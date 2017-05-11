City Announces 2017 “Party in the Park” Performers

By Staff –

Windstream’s “Party in the Park” will continue this year at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 353 Court St., from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Thursdays, beginning June 15 through Aug. 10.

According to city officials, general admission will be $5, and kids 12 and under will be free.

Blankets will be allowed into the event, along with one unopened water bottle per person; however, bicycles, skateboards, in-line skates and pets, will not be permitted.

The full schedule of performances is below:

Party Packs, including tickets to all nine shows, will be available for $35, available at the Blue Cross Arena.

In addition, concert-goers will also have access to Rochester food trucks, as well as the park’s playground during the event.

Parking will be available at Washington Square Garage, 111 Woodbury Blvd.; Court Street Garage, corner of South Ave. and Court St.; East End Garage, 475 E. Main St.; and HSBC Garage, 100 Chestnut St. (enter on Broad St. side).

Strong Museum will also have parking available for a $7 fee, beginning at 4:30 p.m., before the shows, each week. Cars should enter the lot via Woodbury Blvd. or Pitkin St., and ticketholders must pay upon arrival.

Visit http://www.cityofrochester.gov/pitp/ for additional information regarding the event.

