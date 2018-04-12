City Announces 2018 Clean Sweep Event

By Staff –

Mayor Lovely Warren joined Naomi Silver, president of Rochester Community Baseball, to announce the details of this year’s 2018 Clean Sweep event recently.

“The Red Wings and Clean Sweep make a great combination, because they’re both the pride of Rochester and they both make Rochester a great place to live,” Mayor Warren stated. “And that pride – that community spirit – plays a very important role in our efforts to create more jobs, safer, more vibrant neighborhoods, and provide a quality education for all of our children.”

Clean Sweep Saturday will be held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, May 5, and begin at Frontier Field.

Volunteers will collect a free Clean Sweep t-shirt, eat a light breakfast and get their assignments before heading out to project sites in city neighborhoods, city officials said.

Mayor Warren will also greet the volunteers and pose for a photo with the group.

In addition, Clean Sweep volunteers will receive a free ticket to that day’s baseball game, which starts at 1:05 p.m., as well as a voucher for food and drink during the game.

Free parking will be available to those wearing Clean Sweep t-shirts.

Student volunteers will also receive a “Certificate of Participation in Government.”

Since it was first launched in 2006, more than 35,000 volunteers have participated in Clean Sweep, working alongside city crews to remove winter debris, and litter from city neighborhoods. Volunteers also plant flowers, prune trees and perform other neighborhood beautification projects, while city crews remove graffiti, clean city properties, repair sidewalks, and fill potholes.

Participants can register by calling 311, or visiting www.cityofrochester.gov/cleansweep; however, walk-up volunteers on the morning of Clean Sweep are always welcome, according to the city.

Volunteers are asked to wear appropriate clothing, including hard-soled shoes, and long pants. Gloves and tools will be provided, but volunteers are encouraged to bring their own if possible.

Visit http://www.cityofrochester.gov/cleansweep/ for additional information regarding the event.

