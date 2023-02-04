City Announces Black History Month Celebrations

In the Community: A City of Rochester News Release Photo by Mwabonje: https://www.pexels.com/photo/monochrome-photo-of-woman-wearing-earring-1820947/. Photo by nappy: https://www.pexels.com/photo/woman-wearing-white-sleeveless-lace-shirt-935985/. Photo by Daniel Adesina: https://www.pexels.com/photo/woman-in-grey-tube-top-with-black-fur-coat-and-green-camouflage-pants-2308055/.

The City of Rochester’s slate of Black History Month celebrations kicked off with An Evening of Art and Jazz on Feb. 2 in the City Hall atrium, 30 Church St.

Presented by the City’s Black Heritage Committee, An Evening of Art and Jazz features an art exhibit opening in the City Hall Link Gallery; delicious African American dishes provided by the Sisters Together Achieving Results, Inc. organization; and live jazz performances.

“Each February across our nation, we take this opportunity to celebrate and commemorate the contributions of Black Americans,” said Mayor Malik D. Evans,

“From the invention of the traffic signal, to home security systems, and the microphone, Black people have played an instrumental role in advancing our society. I invite everyone to join me in celebrating Black History at one or more of our wonderful community events this month.”

Mayor Evans will open the Rochester Public Library’s Black Film Festival, 4 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 2 at the Central Library in the Kate Gleason Auditorium, 115 South Ave. Throughout the month, the Reynolds Media Center will showcase a curated collection of groundbreaking motion pictures by and about Black people from across the decades, some rarely seen.

The City’s Black Heritage Committee has planned a slate of other events:

City Hall Concerts 12:15–1:15 p.m., Wednesdays, Feb. 8 and 22 at the City Hall atrium, 30 Church St. Free and open to the public.

at the City Hall atrium, 30 Church St. Free and open to the public. Heritage Gospel Concert featuring Akoma and Voices of Thunder, 6–8 p.m., Wednesday, March 4 at the First Genesis Baptist Church, 292 Hudson Ave. Free and open to the public.

at the First Genesis Baptist Church, 292 Hudson Ave. Free and open to the public. Women’s Recognition, 5:30 – 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 8 at the City Hall Council Chambers, 30 Church St. Free and open to the public.

Wednesday, March 8 at the City Hall Council Chambers, 30 Church St. Free and open to the public. Youth Junior Gala, 6 – 8 p.m., Thursday, March 9 at the Edgerton R-Center Stardust Ballroom, 41 Backus St. Free and open to the public.

at the Edgerton R-Center Stardust Ballroom, 41 Backus St. Free and open to the public. Black Heritage Gala, 6 p.m., Saturday, April 1 at the Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center, 123 E. Main St. $75; purchase tickets here.

In addition, the City’s Department of Recreation and Human Services is hosting a Black History Month Fashion Show, 5–8 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 26 at the Edgerton Stardust Ballroom, 41 Backus St.

The fashion show will feature invention showcases, music and art of African American culture, including a Zimbabwean musical performance, a step team performance, and a historical reenactment.

For more information, call (585) 428-8360 or visit cityofrochester.gov/bhm or contact members of the Black Heritage Committee at blackheritage@cityofrochester.gov.