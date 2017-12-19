City Announces Changes in RPD Command Staff

By Staff –

Mayor Lovely Warren and Police Chief Michael Ciminelli have announced changes in the Rochester Police Department’s (RPD) command staff recently.

Effective in January 2018, Captain La’Ron Singletary, currently commanding officer of the Administrative Services Division, will be promoted to deputy chief; Lt. Fabian Rivera will be promoted to commander of RPD’s Special Operations Division (SOD); and Lt. Elena Correia will be promoted to commander of the Administrative Services Division.

“These promotions are the tangible result of our years-long commitment to cultivate diversity and professional development in the Rochester Police Department – something I advocated for since my days on City Council,” Mayor Warren said. “With these changes, the RPD command staff will not only better reflect the community it serves, but the police force it leads. These young leaders were all born and raised in our community, and rose through the ranks of the department. They are, indeed, Rochester’s finest.”

Singletary will focus on developing and implementing strategies related to communications and community engagement, as well as other related functions such as recruitment. He will also serve as RPD’s primary public information officer. Singletary’s promotion is the result of the pending retirement of Deputy Chief Wayne Harris, after more than 30 years of service, the city said.

In addition, Rivera will assume command of RPD’s Special Operations Division (SOD), and his promotion is the result of the pending of retirement of Commander Tim List, after List’s 31 years of service.

And, Correia will lead the Administrative Services Division, where she will oversee the Professional Development Section, which is responsible for training, background investigations, and related functions; the Technical Services Section, which is responsible for headquarters functions, records, property and evidence, and related functions; and other administrative functions such as management of police facilities and the police vehicle fleet.

Correia will be the highest-ranking woman in the RPD, following her promotion. She is a 19-year veteran of the department.

