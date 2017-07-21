City Announces New MVP Slow Ride Bicycle Series

By Staff –

The city has announced a series of four free, on-street community bicycle rides that will showcase Rochester. The MVP Slow Ride will be an hour-long ride for all ages and skill levels through the unique neighborhoods of Rochester.

Officials said the rides will highlight significant organizations, historically meaningful places, and arts institutions.

“I am thankful to MVP and all of our supporters for helping us offer the MVP Slow Ride series to our citizens, and for helping us promote exercise and exploration of our city neighborhoods,” Mayor Lovely Warren stated.

The city has teamed up with the community ride organization Conkey Cruisers to bring the series to Rochester, and the event has also been supported by Reconnect Rochester, R Community Bikes, the Rochester Cycling Alliance and Full Moon Vista.

Registration for the rides will begin at 5 p.m. each day, and rides will begin at 6 p.m.

The schedule for the 2017 Slow Ride Series is as follows:

Thursday, Aug. 24, West

• Meet in the parking lot behind Brooks Landing (Brooks Ave. and Genesee St.)

Thursday, Aug. 31, South

• Meet in the South Wedge at Nativity Prep School (Gregory St. and Whalin St.)

Thursday, Sept. 7, North

• Meet in the High Falls District on Platt St.

Thursday, Sept. 14: East

• Meet in the Neighborhood of the Arts, at the parking lot at the corner of Russell St. and Atlantic Ave..

Visit www.cityofrochester.gov/slowride, or call 428-7992, for additional information regarding the series.

