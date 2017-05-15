City Announces Rochester’s Bike Week

By Staff –

Mayor Lovely Warren has proclaimed May 13 through May 21 as Bike Week in Rochester, in celebration of the city’s efforts to improve its bicycle infrastructure, and to become more bicycle-friendly.

“The city of Rochester continues to invest in its bicycle infrastructure,” Mayor Warren stated. “Since completing the Bicycle Master Plan in 2011, the city has installed 75 lane miles of on-street bike lanes, shared-use lanes, and bicycle boulevards, and another 160 lane miles are in various stages of planning and design. This year the city will launch a public bike-sharing system in partnership with Zagster, conduct a series of Slow Ride events, and also complete our first two-way protected Cycle Track, along Union and Howell streets in downtown Rochester.”

Rochester Bike Week takes place in May each year, during National Bike Month.

The city has also recently been named a Bicycle Friendly Community by the League of American Bicyclists.

Visit www.cityofrochester.gov/bikeweek to view the full slate of events and rides the Rochester Cycling Alliance will hold during Bike Week.

