City Blue is Back, Baby; New Murals Unveiled, Business Expands Next Door

In the time since a Christmas Eve 2020 fire destroyed City Blue Imaging’s 14,000 square-foot facility at 68 Scio Street, the company has rebounded, restructured, and now – rebuilt.

Staff of City Blue, along with Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce CEO Robert Duffy and City of Rochester Commissioner of Neighborhood & Business Development Dana Miller, recently held a ribbon cutting for the brand new City Blue facility at 74 Scio Street.

City Blue President John Mealey announced additional 2022 news, including:

A mural by artist Shawn Dunwoody that will recreate the “Champion” logo on the wall in front of the new facility at 74 Scio Street

A mural by artist Najhay “Halo” Quick that incorporates the Rochester city logo and community cityscape on the sidewall of the new facility at 74 Scio Street

The company also announced they will take over the adjacent facility at 84 Scio Street (currently rented from and shared with the Rochester NY Religious Society of Friends, or Quakers)

“We’re so grateful for everyone who has stayed with us to this point,” said Mealey. “And especially thankful to the whole staff at City Blue – our true champions – the best team we could ask for.”

The company was founded in 1926, and specialized in architectural and construction printing services such as blueprinting and photography. They merged with R.A. Ellis in 1993. R.A. Ellis produced digital imaging, precision photography and large color graphics for ad agencies, printers, and corporate marketing departments. In 2005, City Blue purchased the offset printing company Classic Image Associates. All three companies were located at a 16,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art printing facility at 68 Scio St. in Downtown Rochester until a fire destroyed the property in 2020. They are currently rebuilding next door.