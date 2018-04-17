City Calls for Artist Submissions to Replace Dentzel Carousel’s Racist Imagery

By Staff –

Another change is coming to the Dentzel Menagerie Carousel at Ontario Beach Park.

According to officials, the city will replace the racist imagery a group of community advocates demanded the county remove in 2016 with a new image that depicts a black panther.

Mayor Lovely Warren; City Council President Loretta C. Scott; RMSC CEO Kate Bennett; and Take It Down Planning Committee representatives Minister Clifford Florence and Howard Eagle also announced Tuesday that local artists are invited to submit the artwork the city will use to create the new panel.

Previously, the carousel featured a crude drawing of African-American children on one of its top panels that many considered to be racist.

Prospective artists should deliver sketches of their proposed designs, and samples of their other finished work to the Rochester Museum and Science Center by Sunday, May 13, for consideration.

The proposed designs must include a black panther; should be consistent with other carousel panels (many of which also depict animals); and the work should also remain unsigned, the city said.

Organizers will select the finalists by Wednesday, May 18, and members of the community will have an opportunity to vote on the final selections at Central Church of Christ on Thursday, May 19.

Visit rmsc.org/carousel to view the complete submission guidelines.

